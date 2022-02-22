Beekeepers using tracking devices to protect precious hives

By DAISY NGUYEN

Associated Press

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — As almond trees start to bloom in California, so do beehive thefts that have become so prevalent that beekeepers are now turning to GPS tracking devices, surveillance cameras and other anti-theft technology. About a thousand beehives worth hundreds of thousands of dollars have been reported stolen across California in the past few weeks. Beekeepers from around the United States truck billions of honeybees to California to rent them to growers who depend on the insects to pollinate their valuable crop. Experts say a tightening bee supply and the soaring cost to rent a hive is motivating more thieves than ever.