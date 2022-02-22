Riviera has a new president and big events headed its way

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Watanabe is the first woman to be president at Riviera Country Club. And the fabled course off Sunset Boulevard is about to get busy. Watanabe was looking for a major championship and found the perfect fit with the U.S. Women’s Open for 2026. It will be the first women’s championship played at Riviera. She says that will give the women experience ahead of the 2028 Olympics at Riviera. And she still hasn’t given up on the idea of a U.S. Open returning to the small property. Watanabe says Riviera is about the same size as Merion, which is in the U.S. Open rotation.