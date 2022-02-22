What Lies Beneath: Key findings of AP’s investigation

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press reviewed thousands of pages of documents, interviewed nearly two dozen veterans and consulted military, medical and environmental scientists as it investigated the connection between toxic substances at California’s Fort Ord and illnesses among those who lived and worked there. One key finding: The U.S. Army knew that the miracle degreaser known as TCE and other toxic chemicals had been improperly dumped at Fort Ord for decades. Still, the Army downplayed the health risk. Contractors brought in to clean up the groundwater were warned not to tell anyone what they were finding in the drinking water.