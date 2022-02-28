DeBrusk’s hat trick sends streaking Bruins past Kings 7-0

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake DeBrusk got his first career hat trick early in his first four-point game, and Patrice Bergeron added a goal and two assists in the Boston Bruins’ 7-0 rout of the Los Angeles Kings. Erik Haula scored two goals and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves in his fifth career shutout for the Bruins. Their fifth straight victory matched their longest winning streak of the season. DeBrusk scored his three goals in the first 21 minutes, and Bruins fans littered the LA ice with hats. Taylor Hall also scored as Boston snapped a five-game winning streak by the previously streaking Kings. LA lost in regulation for only the second time in 13 games