‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested after deadly shooting

MONTE RIO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California have arrested a man they believe used a rifle to kill an acquaintance, six hours after they described him as armed and dangerous and urged people to shelter in place. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Francisco Gonzalez was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday in Monte Rio, a community of about 1,000 people 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of San Francisco. The Sheriff’s Office says the shooting took place around 10:30 a.m. There’s no immediate word on what prompted the shooting.