Court documents show abuse before California church shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say a man under a restraining order and not supposed to have a gun fatally shot his three daughters, a chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls. Investigators are trying to piece together the father’s motive and how he got the weapon used in the shooting Monday at a Sacramento church. The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13. Court documents paint a disturbing picture of verbal and physical abuse between 39-year-old David Mora and the mother of his daughters. A restraining order was granted in May; it allowed Mora supervised visits with his daughters for up to four hours with a mutually agreed-upon chaperone.