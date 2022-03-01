No. 16 USC and No. 17 UCLA end season with rivalry game

By The Associated Press

A rematch between No. 16 Southern California and No. 17 UCLA should serve as a nice capper to the final week in Pac-12 hoops. The Trojans won the first meeting at home 67-64 behind Drew Peterson’s career-high 27 points, but this one will be at Pauley Pavilion. Both teams have locked up first-round byes for next week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas. The women’s tournament starts Wednesday in Las Vegas, with No. 2 Stanford, No. 14 Arizona, Oregon and Washington State getting byes into Thursday’s quarterfinals.