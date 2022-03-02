Fresno sergeant accused of stealing, taking drugs on duty

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year veteran of the Fresno Police Department faces criminal charges after allegedly robbing a drug suspect, ingesting the drugs while on duty and then driving his patrol car while under the influence. The Fresno Bee reports that the Fresno County district attorney and police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the charges Wednesday against Sgt. Donald Dinnell. Dinnell has worked for the Fresno Police Department since 2003. The police chief said Dinnell was arrested after he crashed his patrol car Dec. 30 and a subsequent drug test found him positive for fentanyl. A follow-up investigation found that he had taken the drugs from the suspect “by force or fear” and ingested them. He faces charges for drug possession, second-degree robbery and DUI.