Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery could complicate 49ers plans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers may need to rethink their plan for Jimmy Garoppolo now that the quarterback has had surgery on his throwing shoulder. General manager John Lynch said Wednesday at the NFL’s annual scouting combine that Garoppolo initially tried to avoid surgery by rehabilitating the shoulder he hurt during the playoffs. But when the shoulder didn’t heal, Garoppolo opted for surgery. Lynch said Garoppolo is expected to start throwing in late June or early July. Garoppolo figured to be on the trading block as the 49ers plan to use Trey Lance as next season’s starter.