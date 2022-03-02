Police: Parents of 2 missing Kern County boys arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The adoptive parents of two little California boys who vanished in 2020 have been arrested in Kern County on murder and other charges. Bakersfield police Lt. Jason Townsend tells KERO-TV and The Bakersfield Californian that Trezell West and Jacqueline West were arrested Tuesday. Kern County Superior Court records show both parents are charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and one count each of false report of an emergency. Both parents are being held without bail and face arraignment Thursday. Four-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old brother Orson were reported missing from the family home in California City in December 2020.