4 family members killed in central California highway crash

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four members of a family from Washington state were killed and three were injured in a crash on Interstate 5 in central California. The highway patrol says all seven victims were in a Chrysler minivan when it struck a big rig parked on the shoulder Wednesday morning near Fresno. An official says much of the right side of the van was sheered off and four of the passengers were ejected. The three survivors suffered major injuries. Investigators will try to determine why the big rig was parked on the shoulder and why the minivan veered out of lanes.