House Dems demand prison rape audit at Calif. federal lockup

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight House Democrats are demanding the Bureau of Prisons make public an audit of sexual assault reports at a federal women’s prison in California where inmates say they were subjected to rampant abuse. The lawmakers want prisons Director Michael Carvajal to provide a copy of the Prison Rape Elimination Act audit conducted at the facility in Dublin, California. The bureau has said the audit hasn’t been finalized. The lawmakers Thursday asked the Justice Department’s inspector general to conduct an inspection at Dublin. The demands come after an Associated Press investigation detailed allegations of widespread sexual misconduct at the prison and uncovered a toxic culture that allowed it to continue.