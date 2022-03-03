Kings beat Spurs, 115-112, keep Popovich shy of NBA mark

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Harrison Barnes had 27 points and the Sacramento Kings held off San Antonio 115-112 on Thursday night, keeping Spurs coach Gregg Popovich a victory shy of tying Don Nelson’s NBA record. The Spurs have lost three straight since Popovich reached 1,334 career regular-season victories. De’Aaron Fox added 26 points for Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis had 12 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with a minute remaining. Lonnie Walker IV had 30 points for San Antonio, and Dejounte Murray added 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. San Antonio played at home for the first time since Feb. 4 after going 4-4 on their annual extended road trip necessitated by the San Antonio rodeo.