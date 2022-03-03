Man pleads to killing wife of music legend Clarence Avant

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant. Los Angeles County prosecutors said Aariel Maynor pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of Avant and the attempted murder of her security guard at her Beverly Hills home in December. He faces up to 170 years in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced in March. Police were called to the Avants’ home early on the morning of Dec. 1 and found 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound.