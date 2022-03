SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Josh Pierre-Louis scored 16 points to lead UC Santa Barbara past Hawaii 67-60. Amadou Sow had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Gauchos (16-10, 9-6 Big West Conference), who have won five straight. Miles Norris added 12 points and seven rebounds. Kamaka Hepa had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (15-10, 11-5). Jerome