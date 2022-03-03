Q&A: A quick word with Spirit Awards host Nick Offerman

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Parks and Recreation” alum Nick Offerman is teaming up with his wife Megan Mullally to host the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the cool, laid-back cousin of awards shows. This year, the show has moved up a few weeks from its traditional post on the Saturday before Oscars and will air live IFC and AMC+ on March 6 at 5:00 pm ET. “Zola,” which is based on a Twitter thread about a wild trip to Florida, is the leading nominee. Offerman tells The Associated Press that hosting the Indie Spirits has given him and Mullally a chance to watch courageous art films and “burn some brain calories.”