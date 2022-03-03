US team union commits $2.5M for loans benefitting women

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The union for U.S. women’s national soccer team players is committing $2.5 million in no-fee, no-interest loan capital to more than 400 small businesses, with a focus on women and underserved communities. The pledge is part of a four-year deal with San Francisco-based Kiva, which crowdfunds loans to entrepreneurs in underserved communities who might not have access to traditional loans. Some 81% of Kiva’s borrowers are women. The agreement with Kiva comes as national team players are working out the details of a historic equitable pay agreement with U.S. Soccer.