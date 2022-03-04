AP source: 49ers hire Brian Griese as QBs coach

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are hiring ESPN analyst Brian Griese as their new quarterbacks coach. A person familiar with the move says that Griese will leave the “Monday Night Football” booth to join coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring. ESPN first reported the move. Griese has never held a coaching job but did play 11 seasons in the NFL, including two in Tampa Bay when Shanahan was an assistant there in 2004-05.