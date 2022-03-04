California officer sentenced for shooting mentally ill man

A California police officer was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man nine times as the man drove slowly away from police in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler said evidence showed that 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda was driving 6 miles per hour as Danville police officer Andrew Hall fired a barrage of bullets into him that violated his own training and put fellow officers in danger. Hall made an “extremely poor choice,” the judge said, and Arboleda did not deserve to die for evading an officer.