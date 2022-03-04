California to review contracts in light of Russian sanctions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered a review of state contracts in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Newsom signed an executive order on Friday ordering state agencies under his authority to terminate contracts with companies or individuals subject to U.S. sanctions. The order applies to all contracts and agreements valued at $5 million or more. The governor’s office said Newsom met with the consul general of Ukraine on Friday in San Francisco to express California’s solidarity with the Ukrainian community. Newsom has also sent a letter urging the state’s largest public pension systems to restrict Russian access to capital and investments by the state.