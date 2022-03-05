Man accused of assaulting dementia patient at nursing home

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman suffering from dementia at a nursing home in Southern California. The Orange County DA’s office says staff members responding to screams last Tuesday at the nursing facility in Seal Beach found the door to the woman’s room barricaded with a wheelchair. Prosecutors say they pushed through the door and and found the man, a fellow resident, on top of the woman in her bed. The 52-year-old is charged with one count of sodomizing an incompetent person and two counts of assault with the intent to commit a sexual offense.