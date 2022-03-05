Mortuary accused of storing bodies without refrigeration

WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) — A Sonoma County mortuary is accused of storing unembalmed bodies for more than 24 hours without refrigeration and at an unapproved location, according to the the state agency that oversees California’s funeral industry. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports the Cemetery and Funeral Bureau has initiated disciplinary action against Conneely Family Cremation & Funeral Services in Windsor. A lawyer for the mortuary says the Conneely family vehemently denies the accusations.