Former Miss Ukraine describes escape from Kyiv, asks for aid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Miss Ukraine is describing the harrowing journey she and her 7-year-old son took recently to escape Kyiv in the early days of Russia’s invasion. Veronika Didusenko was crowned Miss Ukraine in 2018. She described being awoken on the first day of the invasion by sirens and explosions, and taking to the road to escape. She spoke Tuesday in the office of women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred, who said met Didusenko several months ago and became friends with her. Didusenko says her journey was marked by constant sirens and persistent attacks. She and her son made their way to Moldova and eventually to Switzerland. Her son remains there awaiting their reunion this weekend.