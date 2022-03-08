Newsom wants tax rebate, touts ‘California Way’ of governing

By ADAM BEAM and DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a tax rebate amid record-high prices at the pump. He announced the plan in his State of the State address Tuesday. He rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “from the grasp of petro-dictators once and for all.” The average price for a gallon of gas in California is the nation’s highest at $5.44. Newsom provided no specifics on the rebate. A spokesperson said it would total in the billions and could occur before May. In a wide-ranging address, Newsom offered “a California Way” of governing as the antidote to what he called the “agents of a national anger machine.”