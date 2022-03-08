Student who shouted racist taunts at game to be disciplined

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (AP) — School officials say that a student who heckled Black and Latina soccer players during a high school championship game in Northern California with racist taunts has been identified and is being held accountable. They say the student made monkey noises and gestures as a Black girl with Clovis’ Buchanan High School prepared to take a penalty kick during the Division I Northern California girls’ soccer game Saturday against El Dorado Hills’ Oak Ridge High School. Before that, the student barked at a Latina soccer player during her penalty kick. Oak Ridge High School’s principal said in a message to parents Monday that the student responsible for the heckling was identified after the game.