Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 3:04 PM

Bakersfield police kill man who shot at officer during chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Bakersfield police have shot and killed a man they said pulled a gun and shot at an officer during a foot chase. Police say it happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday when officers tried to stop a Chevy Tahoe and it drove off. After a brief chase, the car hit a pole and the two men inside jumped out. Police say the driver was arrested but the passenger fled to a nearby park. During the chase, police say he opened fire on an officer, who fired back and killed him. The officer wasn’t hurt.

AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content