Blac Chyna testifies of happy early days with Kardashians

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former reality TV star Blac Chyna testified that all was joyful between her, her fiancé Rob Kardashian, and his famous family before the day in 2016 when everything went sour. Chyna was testifying in Los Angeles court in her lawsuit against Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and his sisters including Kim Kardashian, who she alleges ruined her TV career. Chyna described the gleeful celebration she and Rob Kardashian had when they learned their show “Rob & Chyna” had been greenlit for a second season. Later Wednesday, she’s expected to testify of the following day when a fight would lead to the end of their relationship.