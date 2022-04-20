Parent in college bribery scandal gets 9 weeks in prison

BOSTON (AP) — A parent caught up in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues has been sentenced to nine weeks in prison, one year of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Sixty-seven-year-old I-Hsin “Joey” Chen of Newport Beach, California, was also ordered Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton to pay a $75,000 fine. Chen pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and honest services wire fraud in December 2021. Prosecutors said Chen conspired with three other individuals to make sure his son obtained a fraudulently inflated score on his ACT exam.