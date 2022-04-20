Rivian electric car plant blasted by foes at Georgia meeting

MONROE, Ga. (AP) — Foes trying to derail a $5 billion electric truck plant east of Atlanta are dominating a state process to gather input on environmental concerns. Georgia state officials took oversight of plans for Rivian Automotive’s proposed 7,500-job plant after opponents overwhelmed Morgan County planning officials. The first meeting of one of the oversight committees was Monday in Monroe. The electric vehicle manufacturer in December announced a plant that would make up to 400,000 vehicles a year. Opposition to the plant has been heavy from area residents who say the plant will spoil their rural quality of life.