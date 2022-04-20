School official: Stabbing suspect tried to grab 2 girls

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 15-year-old girl at a California high school drove into the school’s parking lot and tried to grab two girls before stabbing one of them. Anthony Gray was arraigned Wednesday on murder and other charges and denied bail. It was not known whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Stockton Unified spokesperson Melinda Meza tells the Stockton Record that the 52-year-old man pulled into a parking lot at Stagg High School on Monday and tried to grab two students before fatally stabbing Alycia Reynaga, who died at a hospital. Meza says there’s no known connection between Gray and the high school freshman.