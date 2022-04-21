Blac Chyna says she knows of no harm done her by Kardashians

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former reality TV star Blac Chyna testified that she had no personal knowledge of anything Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian or Kylie Jenner had said or done to harm her reputation. Chyna was on the witness stand for a third day Thursday at trial for her $100 million lawsuit against the four Kardashian women that alleges they ruined her television career. Under questioning from the Kardashians’ lawyer, Chyna conceded that she had no direct knowledge of anything they had done to harm her earning power, but said she had learned through the legal process of things they had done behind her back.