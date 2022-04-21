UC Berkeley lifts lockdown over threat; classes canceled

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The University of California, Berkeley has issued an all clear more than four hours after ordering a campus-wide lockdown Thursday, saying that the situation was resolved. Campus police said they were looking for a person trying to hurt specific people on campus. They say there was no active shooter but had asked people to go indoors and stay away from doors and windows. The university’s police department tweeted earlier Thursday that “an emergency has occurred.” A spokesperson for UC Berkeley said those not on campus were urged to stay away. In-person classes were canceled for the day.