Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

By W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but Sharks goalie James Reimer was stellar in keeping everything out of the net. The loss severely damaged Vegas’ playoff hopes with three games left in the season.

