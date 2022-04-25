2 wealthy parents appeal convictions in college bribery case

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Two wealthy parents who were sentenced to prison in the college admissions cheating scandal have appealed their convictions. John Wilson and Gamal Abdelaziz argued in appeals filed Monday that they believed they were making legitimate donations, not bribes, to get their children into elite universities. Prosecutors say Wilson paid $1.2 million in bribes to get three children into top colleges. Abdelaziz was accused of paying $300,000 to get his daughter into the University of Southern California as a basketball recruit. Their sentences are the longest in the case. Both are requesting an acquittal of all charges or a new trial.