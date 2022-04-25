Food poisoning sickens Coachella shuttle bus drivers

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California authorities say at least 24 shuttle bus drivers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival became ill with food poisoning early Monday. The Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department says reports began coming in shortly after midnight after subcontracted drivers dined at an off-site catering location unaffiliated with the festival. The drivers’ chief complaint was nausea and vomiting, and some two dozen were taken to hospitals throughout the Coachella Valley. Division Chief Bryan White says the incident did not affect any guests attending the festival, which wrapped up its second weekend on Sunday.