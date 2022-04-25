Kylie Jenner testifies she warned brother about Blac Chyna

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kylie Jenner testified that she expressed concerns to her brother Rob Kardashian about dating Blac Chyna, because she had heard Chyna had a tendency to abuse drugs and alcohol and become violent. Jenner testified in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday that her ex-boyfriend, the rapper Tyga, who had previously dated Chyna, had told him dark stories about her and even displayed a scar from a knife wound she had given him. Chyna, the former star of the reality show “Rob & Chyna,” is suing four members of the Kardashian family for defamation. She says they forced the cancellation of her show.