Leader of LA homeless agency resigns amid dispute with board

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The leader of a Los Angeles homeless agency announced her resignation Monday amid a dispute with the organization’s board over her efforts to increase the minimum pay level for staff. The disagreements between Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, and the agency’s politically-appointed Management Committee came to a head about two months after volunteers worked to count the county’s homeless population. At issue now is Marston’s decision to raise the salaries of nearly 200 of the agency’s lowest-paid employees in March 2021 while also freezing the salaries for the agency’s 10 highest-paid employees. The Management Committee allegedly pushed back on the move.