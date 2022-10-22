Eastern Washington beats Cal Poly 17-10, snaps 5-game skid

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Gunner Talkington threw two touchdown passes and Eastern Washington snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday night with a 17-10 win over Cal Poly.

Eastern Washington (2-5, 1-3 Big Sky) has won nine straight against the Mustangs (1-6, 0-4).

Talkington hit Freddie Roberson for 20-yard touchdown that gave the Eagles a 17-10 lead with 8:54 to play. Cal Poly’s final two drives ended near midfield with a fumble and an interception, respectively.

Justice Jackson had 91 yards rushing on 17 carries for Eastern Washington and Roberson finished with seven receptions for 64 yards. Efton Chism III added 57 yards receiving and a touchdown on six catches.

Kahliq Paulette had 113 yards rushing — including a 57-yard touchdown — on five carries for Cal Poly.

