5 hospitalized after possible drug overdoses in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five people at a Los Angeles apartment complex were hospitalized this weekend after possible drug overdoses, authorities said.

Paramedics responding Saturday in Granada Hills resuscitated one person who was in cardiac arrest, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the LA Fire Department.

Three women and two men, ages 26 to 40, were taken to a pair of hospitals, Prange said. Their conditions were not known Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating.