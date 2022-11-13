Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:08 PM

San Antonio, CSU Fullerton defeat Vermont 94-85 in OT

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Tory San Antonio’s 21 points helped CSU Fullerton defeat Vermont 94-85 in overtime on Sunday night.

San Antonio added six rebounds for the Titans (2-1). Jalen Harris shot 6 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. was 2-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds and nine assists.

Dylan Penn led the Catamounts (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and four assists. Aaron Deloney added 15 points and two steals for Vermont. In addition, Robin Duncan had eight points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

CSU Fullerton next plays Friday against Pacific (CA) on the road, and Vermont will visit USC on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content