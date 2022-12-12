San Diego police officer shot and wounded during pursuit

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego police officer was shot and wounded during a pursuit early Monday and a SWAT team was in a standoff with a suspect, authorities said.

The wounded officer was hit multiple times and was in stable condition after surgery at a hospital, police Lt. Adam Sharki told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

The SWAT team surrounded an apartment in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood where they believed the suspect was located.

The officer was shot after police tried to stop a stolen car around 12:20 a.m. The vehicle pursuit lasted for about an hour until the driver abandoned the car and took off on foot.

Sharki told the Union-Tribune that the driver fired while running, and that the officers did not return fire.