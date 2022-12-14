Rockies sign reliever Pierce Johnson to $5M, 1-year deal

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added right-hander Pierce Johnson to their bullpen as they signed the Denver native to a $5 million, one-year contract.

Johnson spent the last three seasons with the San Diego Padres. He appeared in three postseason games last season for the Padres, who made it to the NL Championship Series before being eliminated by Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old Johnson went to high school in a Denver neighborhood before attending Missouri State. He was a first-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in the 2012 amateur draft.

Johnson has a 10-9 record with a 4.05 ERA spanning parts of five seasons with the Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Padres.

He can earn an additional $750,000 in performance bonuses for appearances: $250,000 each for 40, 50 and 60.

Johnson has several award bonuses, including $100,000 each for MVP and Cy Young Award and $50,000 for second through fifth in the voting, $100,000 for Rivera/Hoffman reliever of the year and $50.,00 for second or third, $100,000 for Comeback Player of the Year or World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP and $25,000 each for Gold Glove or All-Star selection or election. He can become a free agent when the contract ends.

