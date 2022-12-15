Skip to Content
Infielder Yonny Hernández acquired by Dodgers from Athletics

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Infielder Yonny Hernández was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday for cash.

The 24-year-old was 2 for 24 in 12 games this year for Arizona, which obtained him from Texas in April. He was claimed by Oakland off waivers in November, then designated for assignment on Tuesday.

He has a .198 average with 13 stolen bases in 55 games with Texas and Arizona over the past two seasons.

