Lewis, Porter lead Pepperdine over George Washington 81-70

HONOLULU (AP) — Maxwell Lewis scored 22 points to lead five players in double figures, Jevon Porter posted a double-double and Pepperdine defeated George Washington 81-70 at the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night.

Lewis sank 9 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for the Waves (7-6). Porter finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Houston Mallette scored 15 but missed all six of his shots from beyond the arc for Pepperdine. Mike Mitchell Jr. had 13 points, six rebounds and six of the Waves’ 18 turnovers. Jalen Pitre pitched in with 11 points and six boards off the bench.

James Bishop made half of his 20 shots and scored 22 to pace the Colonials (6-6). Maximus Edwards added 15 points off the bench and Brendan Adams scored 14. Reserve Hunter Dean contributed 13 points and seven rebounds.

Lewis scored 13 in the first half to help the Waves take a 34-31 lead into intermission.

Pepperdine will play Iona in the consolation final on Sunday.

