Chargers activate linebacker Joey Bosa from injured reserve

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Joey Bosa has been activated off injured reserve and is expected to play for the Los Angeles Chargers when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

To make room for Bosa, the Chargers waived running back Sony Michel.

Bosa returned to practice Thursday. He missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half of a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years.

Coach Brandon Staley did not say Friday how many snaps Bosa would play against the Rams. The Chargers (9-6) have already clinched a playoff spot, but could still be in position to earn the fifth seed if they win their final two games.

The Chargers also announced they have elevated defensive lineman David Moa and running back Larry Rountree III from the practice squad for the game.

