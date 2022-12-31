Ejim, Maxwell lead No. 19 Zag women past LMU 96-51

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points,Brynna Maxwell added 22 and No. 19 Gonzaga won its 30th straight over Loyola Marymount 96-51 on Saturday.

Kaylynne Truong added 18 points for the Bulldogs (14-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference) and McKayla Williams had 11.

Truong was 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, her second-straight game with six triples. Maxwell, who has a 3 in every game this season and leads the nation at 53.8%, was 5 of 9 behind the arc.

Gonzaga, which has won seven straight, was 14 of 23 (61%) from distance and 21 of 38 (55%) on 2-pointers.

Nicole Rodriguez scored 14 points for the Lions (4-11, 1-3).

The Bulldogs made 14 of 17 shots in the first quarter, including five makes and two misses from 3-point range, to race to a 35-13 lead. After missing its first shot, Gonzaga made its next six and after another miss hit seven straight. Maxwell had three 3s.

The Bulldogs kept it rolling in the second quarter, going 5 of 6 behind the arc with Truong perfect on three, for a 60-25 lead. The Zags were 10 of 13 from 3-point range (77%) and 14 of 20 (70%) overall in the first half.

Gonzaga is home against San Francisco on Thursday.

___

