Mitchell scores 23 as UCSB knocks off UCSD 82-61

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell’s 23 points helped UCSB defeat UCSD 82-61 on Saturday night.

Mitchell also contributed six assists and three steals for the Gauchos (11-2). Miles Norris scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Andre Kelly shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points. The Gauchos extended their winning streak to seven games.

Emmanuel Tshimanga led the way for the Tritons (6-8) with 18 points and six rebounds. UCSD also got 17 points and 10 assists from Roddie Anderson III. In addition, Francis Nwaokorie had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

UCSB next plays Saturday against Cal Poly on the road, and UCSD will host Hawaii on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.