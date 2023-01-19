Tsohonis’ carries Long Beach St. past Cal St. Fullerton

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Reserve Marcus Tsohonis scored 17 points and Lassina Traore had a double-double and Long Beach State beat Cal State Fullerton 72-67 on Thursday night.

Tshohonis made 5 of 6 foul shots in the final 31 seconds to clinch the win. He finished 9 for 10 from the foul line. Traore scored 16 points and tied a career-high 16 rebounds which he set on Jan. 5 against Cal State Northridge.

Jadon Jones scored 13 for Long Beach State (9-10, 3-4 Big West) which despite missing 13-of-17 3-point attempts made 28 of 62 (45.2%) overall.

Jalen Harris scored 18 points for the Titans (10-10, 3-4), Max Jones 13 and reserve Grayson Carpenter 12.

Cal State Fullerton plays Cal State Northridge on Saturday. The Beach plays UC San Diego on Saturday.

___

