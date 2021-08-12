Newspaper goes online only as as Nicaragua witholds paper

AP National Business

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s storied La Prensa newspaper says it will suspend its print edition after the government once again withheld newsprint paper. La Prensa has been criticial of President Daniel Ortega, who has also recently arrested dozens of opposition figures. La Prensa said Thursday it will continue an online edition. The move marks the third time the government has withheld the newspaper’s paper or ink. The paper had ceased printing for about 500 days between 2018 and 2019, amid widespread protests against the regime. La Prensa has been the country’s only newspaper with a print edition since another opposition paper, El Nuevo Diario, closed in 2019.