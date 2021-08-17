Following protests, Cuba lays out laws on social media use

AP National Business

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s government has spelled out laws against using social media or the internet to stir up protests or insult the state. And it’s offering people a form to report offenders. The decrees published Tuesday follow the largest protests Cuba has seen in years, which broke out last month and apparently were fed in part by messages on social media. One of the decrees forbids spreading content that attacks “the constitutional, social and economic” rules of the state or that incite demonstrations or other acts “that alter public order.” It also targets messages that justify violence. It didn’t specify penalties.